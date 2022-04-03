BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.52% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MVT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 53,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,664 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

NYSE:MVT opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.