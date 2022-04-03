BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 143.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

