BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.50. The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $7.15. TD Securities currently has a reduce rating on the stock. BlackBerry shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 264,479 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 79,583.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

