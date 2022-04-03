Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Gap Down to $59.87

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.87, but opened at $58.61. Blackbaud shares last traded at $60.36, with a volume of 5,848 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on BLKB. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day moving average is $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $189,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

