BitCore (BTX) Price Tops $0.0883 on Exchanges

BitCore (BTX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0883 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $81,270.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,540.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,503.00 or 0.07526765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.12 or 0.00273129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.11 or 0.00810285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00100713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012822 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.93 or 0.00463953 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.87 or 0.00384324 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.