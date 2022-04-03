Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.48 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $3.44 or 0.00007500 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $16.48 million and $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.09 or 0.00389949 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00091180 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00106039 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000435 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

