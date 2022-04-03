Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $52.67 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $42.03 or 0.00090732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $736.05 million and $52.67 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.00386829 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00108047 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007175 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000463 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 51% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.