BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in BioNTech were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in BioNTech by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,532,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,062,000 after buying an additional 187,123 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 1,473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after buying an additional 3,814,715 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in BioNTech by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,241,000 after buying an additional 500,115 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BioNTech by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after buying an additional 149,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BioNTech by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,361,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNTX opened at $178.78 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $110.00 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of -0.70.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 38.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

