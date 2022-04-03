BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Down 16.5% in March

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.84. BIO-key International has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.28.

BIO-key International ( NASDAQ:BKYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.11). BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%.

About BIO-key International (Get Rating)

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.