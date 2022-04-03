Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.84.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND stock opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 8.60. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $160.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,948,000 after purchasing an additional 174,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after purchasing an additional 231,029 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,870,000 after purchasing an additional 185,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Beyond Meat by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after purchasing an additional 541,118 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Beyond Meat by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.