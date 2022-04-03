Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 267 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $288.66 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.30 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.90.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

