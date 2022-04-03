Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 902.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,105 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 17.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,087,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,070,000 after buying an additional 448,538 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 92.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 918,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,362,000 after buying an additional 440,250 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth about $27,157,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 43.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 914,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,997,000 after buying an additional 275,153 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFG. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

WFG opened at $79.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.53. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $102.61.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 28.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

