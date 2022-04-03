Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Northern Trust stock opened at $115.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.08 and a 200-day moving average of $118.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $102.39 and a 1-year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.