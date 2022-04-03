Bessemer Group Inc. Has $713,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,498,000 after purchasing an additional 386,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.91 per share, for a total transaction of $533,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $89.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.70. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

