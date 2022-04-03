Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,679,000 after purchasing an additional 158,854 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Biogen by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,294,000 after buying an additional 51,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $210.65 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.67 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

