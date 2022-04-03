Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Timken by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Timken by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.66. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $59.12 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day moving average is $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Timken in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

