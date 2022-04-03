Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Grey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRY opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Berkshire Grey has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86.

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth about $397,672,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth about $268,733,000. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth about $100,547,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth about $19,857,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth about $8,269,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

