Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.31) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 173.33 ($2.27).

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Shares of LON PHP opened at GBX 148.90 ($1.95) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 15.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 147.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.63%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.