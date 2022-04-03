Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for National Express Group (LON:NEX)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 340 ($4.45) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NEX. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on National Express Group from GBX 365 ($4.78) to GBX 290 ($3.80) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.58) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 336 ($4.40).

Shares of National Express Group stock opened at GBX 230.60 ($3.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -13.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 243.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 240.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.25. National Express Group has a 12 month low of GBX 183.70 ($2.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 337.80 ($4.42).

In other news, insider Jose Ignacio Garat acquired 55,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £130,838.40 ($171,389.05).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

