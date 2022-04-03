Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 9,000 ($117.89) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($113.96) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.46) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($121.82) to GBX 8,600 ($112.65) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Croda International to a neutral rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($123.13) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,437.50 ($110.53).

Shares of CRDA stock opened at GBX 7,860 ($102.96) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,417.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,684.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.25. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,362 ($83.34) and a fifty-two week high of £105.05 ($137.61).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 56.50 ($0.74) dividend. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Croda International’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

In other Croda International news, insider Steve Foots sold 13,802 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,036 ($92.17), for a total value of £971,108.72 ($1,272,083.73). Also, insider Tom Brophy sold 1,401 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,099 ($92.99), for a total value of £99,456.99 ($130,281.62).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

