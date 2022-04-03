Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€72.00” Price Target for Cancom (ETR:COK)

Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($80.22) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($91.21) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($74.18) price target on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €72.07 ($79.20).

Shares of ETR COK opened at €56.00 ($61.54) on Thursday. Cancom has a 52-week low of €45.65 ($50.16) and a 52-week high of €64.82 ($71.23). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €52.24 and a 200-day moving average of €55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

