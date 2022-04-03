Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $37.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAGE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $81.00.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,976,000 after buying an additional 957,993 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 35.7% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,191,000 after acquiring an additional 844,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 757,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,560,000 after acquiring an additional 529,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $20,353,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,433,000 after purchasing an additional 397,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

