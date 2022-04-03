Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bel Fuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Bel Fuse stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $216.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.61. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $147.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 14.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth about $84,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

