Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 82,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

