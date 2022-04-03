Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.