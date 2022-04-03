Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases New Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,837,000 after purchasing an additional 100,334 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,654,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,953,000 after acquiring an additional 655,823 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,386,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 68,751 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,376,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,083,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,211,000 after purchasing an additional 149,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILAK opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

LILAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

