Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New $211,000 Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 67.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

NYSE AWK opened at $168.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.27 and its 200-day moving average is $167.32. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $144.20 and a one year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

