Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,893,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,143,000 after buying an additional 35,502 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,334,000 after buying an additional 187,234 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.23 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09.
