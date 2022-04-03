Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires New Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

GBX stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.19 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.16.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 68.35%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

