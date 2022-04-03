Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.02. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $89.70.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.27%.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

