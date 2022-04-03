Basid Coin Price Tops $0.0052 (BASID)

Basid Coin (BASID) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Basid Coin has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Basid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Basid Coin has a market cap of $4.43 million and $280,225.00 worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00038204 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00108987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

Basid Coin (BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,336,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

