Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading 8.1% Higher This Week

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002008 BTC on exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $1.40 billion and $290.96 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00038211 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00108797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

BAT is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,173,045 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.