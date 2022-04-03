Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $24.94. 15,554,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,160,982. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $26.07.
Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barrick Gold (GOLD)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.