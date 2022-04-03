Barclays Trims Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Target Price to $84.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SKY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.40.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $55.53 on Thursday. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.40. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 561.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

