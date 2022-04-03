Barclays Trims Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Target Price to €70.00

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from €76.00 ($83.52) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HENKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($87.91) to €75.00 ($82.42) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $26.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.96%.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

