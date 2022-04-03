Barclays Reiterates €9.00 Price Target for Orange (EPA:ORA)

Orange (EPA:ORA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €9.00 ($9.89) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.19) price objective on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) price target on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.03) price target on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.69 ($12.84).

Shares of ORA opened at €10.78 ($11.84) on Friday. Orange has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($14.63) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($17.36). The company has a 50-day moving average of €10.65 and a 200 day moving average of €9.91.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

