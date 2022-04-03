Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BCS. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Barclays from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Barclays from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Barclays from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BCS lowered Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $200.60.

NYSE BCS opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. Barclays has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Equities analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.2174 dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

