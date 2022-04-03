Barclays Cuts Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target to $31.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -238.00, a P/E/G ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

