Barclays Cuts BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Price Target to GBX 240

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTGOF. UBS Group raised BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale upped their target price on BT Group from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

Shares of BTGOF stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. BT Group has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $2.89.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

