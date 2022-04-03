Barclays Cuts AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $40.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $47.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.94. AZEK has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul J. Kardish acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $276,003.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $152,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 3,690.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of AZEK by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.