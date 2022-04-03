Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NTB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.83.

NYSE NTB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,322. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.72. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

