Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

SAN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.83.

Shares of SAN stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $3.48. 5,958,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,154,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0571 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,214,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674,569 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,173,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 63.9% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,173,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,711 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,398,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Banco Santander by 540.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,091,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,237 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

