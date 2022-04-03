Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BSAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.75.
BSAC opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 68,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Santander-Chile (Get Rating)
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
