Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BSAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.75.

BSAC opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $710.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 68,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

