Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.61.

Shares of BBVA opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 675.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,542,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,619,000 after buying an additional 2,214,620 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,544,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,549,000 after buying an additional 2,051,178 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at about $9,370,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 843.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,084,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 969,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5,158.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 674,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

