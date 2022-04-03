BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $96.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BancFirst stock opened at $83.42 on Friday. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.25.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $121.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BancFirst by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BancFirst by 34.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BancFirst by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

