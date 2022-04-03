Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.15. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 14,399 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ballantyne Strong from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $59.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ballantyne Strong stock. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ballantyne Strong, Inc ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTN Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Gator Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ballantyne Strong at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

