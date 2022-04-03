BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $597.59

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 597.59 ($7.83) and traded as high as GBX 734.20 ($9.62). BAE Systems shares last traded at GBX 717.40 ($9.40), with a volume of 7,204,683 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.79) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.50) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.13) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 555 ($7.27) to GBX 630 ($8.25) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 754.67 ($9.89).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of £22.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 661.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 597.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.61), for a total value of £185,085.44 ($242,448.83).

BAE Systems Company Profile (LON:BA)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.