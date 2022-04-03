B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Director Sells C$1,138,302.42 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 196,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.79, for a total value of C$1,138,302.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,032,765.58.

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$5.90 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.03.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$663.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$657.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Haywood Securities cut their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

About B2Gold (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.