B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.57. 128,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,689. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.58. B. Riley Financial has a one year low of $53.86 and a one year high of $91.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.83 per share, with a total value of $1,884,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 207,917 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,027.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,351,355 shares of company stock worth $12,596,152 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal InvestmentsÂ-Communications, and Brands.

