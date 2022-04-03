Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Azure Power Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.30.

Azure Power Global stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.86 million, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

