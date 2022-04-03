Azuki Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded 121.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Azuki has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $563,774.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded 444.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00049702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.71 or 0.07524939 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,372.90 or 1.00167219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00054250 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.